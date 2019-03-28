Famous birthdays for March 28: Lady Gaga, Reba McEntire

March 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
They include:
-- Roman Catholic St. Teresa of Avila in 1515
-- Russian author Maxim Gorky in 1868
-- Brewer Frederick Pabst in 1836
-- Brewer August Anheuser Busch Jr. in 1899
-- Naturalist Marlin Perkins in 1905
-- Edmund Muskie, the 1968 Democratic Party vice presidential candidate, in 1914
-- Child star Freddie Bartholomew in 1924
-- Zbigniew Brzezinski, Carter administration national security adviser, in 1928
-- Actor Conchata Ferrell in 1943 (age 76)
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Rick Barry in 1944 (age 75)
-- Actor Ken Howard in 1944
-- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in 1945 (age 74)
-- Actor Dianne Wiest in 1948 (age 71)
-- Country singer/actor Reba McEntire in 1955 (age 64)
-- Rapper Cheryl James in 1966 (age 53)
-- Actor Vince Vaughn in 1970 (age 49)
-- Actor Nick Frost in 1972 (age 47)
-- Television personality Kate Gosselin in 1975 (age 44)
-- Actor Julia Stiles in 1981 (age 38)
-- Singer Lady Gaga, born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, in 1986 (age 33)
-- Actor Laura Harrier in 1990 (age 29)