Kathie Lee Gifford (L), pictured with Hoda Kotb, spent a "special evening" with her "Today" co-hosts ahead of her exit from the show. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- The Today cast came together to honor Kathie Lee Gifford at a farewell party.

Gifford, 65, spent a "special evening" with co-host Hoda Kotb and other Today stars Tuesday ahead of her exit from the NBC morning show.

Radar Online said the party took place Tuesday evening at the Times Square Edition hotel in New York. The party was named "A Toast to Kathie Lee."

Gifford shared a slideshow of photos from the event Wednesday on Instagram, including a group picture with Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer and Carson Daly.

"Such a special evening surrounded by my @TodayShow and @nbcfamily for my farewell party. here's to 11 unforgettable years with my partner in crime (and wine), @hodakotb," she captioned the post.

Kotb posted snapshots from the event on her own account.

"Klg's farewell party," she wrote, adding a crying emoji.

Gifford announced in December she will leave Today in April after 11 years as host. Today confirmed in February Jenna Bush Hager will replace Gifford as Kotb's co-host.

Gifford got emotional about her impending departure during a joint interview with Kotb on Tuesday. She will host her final episode of Today on April 5.

"She's the best friend you can have," the star told Entertainment Tonight of Kotb. "I consider Hoda one of my dearest forever."