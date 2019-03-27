"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown arrives on the red carpet as Time celebrates its annual list of the 100 most influential people on April 24. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

"Stranger Things" stars, left to right, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, and Gaten Matarazzo. Universal Studios will once agains feature a maze based on the show during Halloween Horror Nights. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- Universal Studios has announced that Netflix's Stranger Things is once again headed to the theme park's annual Halloween Horror Nights event.

Halloween Horror Nights, which will begin in September at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort, features haunted mazes based off scary movies and television shows.

The new Stranger Things maze will depict scenes from seasons 2 and 3 of the supernatural series and explore the show's parallel universe known as the Upside Down.

Universal is partnering with Netflix along with the creators and executive producers of the series to deliver an authentic experience for fans.

Universal released a teaser trailer for the attraction on Wednesday, featuring the theme park inside the Upside Down.

Stranger Things Season 3 is set to arrive on Netflix on July 4. A trailer for the new episodes featured the show entering into the summer of 1985.