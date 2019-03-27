Magic Leap to debut 'Game of Thrones' AR experience

We’re bringing the Army of the Dead to you. Fight for the living in #GameofThrones presents - The Dead Must Die: A Magic Leap encounter. Exclusively at AT&T. #TheDeadMustDie . More: https://t.co/QQkuHU2463 pic.twitter.com/NasA1RC8cO

March 27 (UPI) -- Magic Leap is teaming up with Game of Thrones on a new AR experience.

The startup company shared plans in a press release Tuesday for The Dead Must Die: A Magic Leap Encounter, an "immersive" augmented reality encounter on its Magic Leap One headset.

Magic Leap collaborated with HBO on The Dead Must Die, which takes place in the Game of Thrones universe. The experience features a "confrontation" between wights and a standoff with a White Walker.

The Dead Must Die will debut at select AT&T stores in April. The event will arrive April 1 in Boston, Mass., April 3 in Chicago, Ill, and April 6 in San Francisco, Calif., with further dates planned for Los Angeles and Dallas.

"We're bringing the Army of Dead to you. Fight for the living in #GameofThrones presents - The Dead Must Die: A Magic Leap encounter. Exclusively at AT&T. #TheDeadMustDie," the post reads.

Game of Thrones returns for an eighth and final season April 14 on HBO. Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark in the series, discussed the final season in a joint interview with Maisie Williams in the April issue of Rolling Stone.