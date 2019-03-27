'Borderlands': Gearbox teases mayhem in new promo

March 27 (UPI) -- Mayhem is coming in the next Borderlands game.

Gearbox Software shared the teaser trailer "Mask of Mayhem" on Wednesday amid rumors it will announce Borderlands 3 at PAX East.

The stylish promo features scenes with familiar characters and enemies, including Handsome Jack. Together, the individual scenes make up a bigger image of a mask.

"Mayhem is coming," the teaser declares.

Gearbox will livestream its presentation from the PAX East showcase Thursday at 2 p.m. ET. The company previously teased Borderlands 3 in a tweet March 12.

The post features the date and location of PAX East in the Borderlands font on a road sign. The sign is marked "Exit 3."

The original Borderlands debuted in 2009 and was followed by Borderlands 2 (2012) and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel (2012).