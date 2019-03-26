Joan Jett to perform during Ronda Rousey's entrance at WrestleMania

Ronda Rousey will make her way to the ring at WrestleMania 35 as Joan Jett performs. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 26 (UPI) -- WWE has announced that rock icon Joan Jett will be performing live at WrestleMania 35 as Ronda Rousey makes her way to the ring.

Jett will be singing her hit song "Bad Reputation." The classic track has been Rousey's entrance music in WWE since her debut in 2018.

Jett joins a list of other artists who have performed at WWE's biggest event including Snoop Dogg, Pitbull, Kid Rock, Motorhead, Diddy and Run-DMC, among others.

Rousey, the current Raw Women's Champion, will be defending her title against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat Match. The highly-anticipated bout will be the first main event in WrestleMania history to feature all women.

"@RondaRousey is a girl that does what she wants to do #WrestleMania35 #SeeYouThere," Jett said on Twitter Tuesday alongside a video of Rousey taking down a number of opponents.

WrestleMania 35 will be aired live from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J, on the WWE Network and pay-per-view on April 7 at 7 p.m. ET.