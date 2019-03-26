Jenny Slate to host 2019 Webby Awards

Jenny Slate attends the premiere of "Hotel Artemis" on May 19. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jenny Slate will be hosting the 2019 Webby Awards. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 26 (UPI) -- Jenny Slate is set to host the 23rd annual Webby Awards which take place on May 13.

The Webby Awards honors the best of the Internet, giving out awards in categories that span websites, videos, advertising, apps, mobile, social, podcasts and video games.

The ceremony, also known for having its winners deliver five-word acceptance speeches, will be taking place at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Nominees will be announced on April 2.

"The Internet gives us infinite ways to make our everyday lives better," Slate said in a statement.

"Even though I am 'very bad at computers,' I am good at having fun, and I'm excited to celebrate those who dare to make the best of the Internet at a time when we need to foster connection, kindness and creativity," she said.

Slate is known for her roles in series such as Big Mouth, Parks and Recreation, Bob's Burgers and Kroll Show and films Zootopia, Venom and Secret Life of Pets 2.