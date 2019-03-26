Lena Waithe (L) and Alana Mayo attend the MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 16. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Lizzo will perform her song "Juice" at the GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 26 (UPI) -- The 2019 GLAAD Media Awards will feature a performance from Lizzo.

The organization announced Monday the 30-year-old rapper and singer will perform her song "Juice" at the awards show Thursday in Los Angeles.

Lizzo confirmed the news in a tweet Monday.

"It is my absolute honor to be accepted as an ally to the LGBTQ+ community," the star wrote. "I am fully aware of how sacred and special a safe space can be and it will be highest duty to shake my [expletive] (respectfully) in it."

In addition, Erika Jayne, Lena Waithe, Gwyneth Paltrow, Meghan Trainor, Hayley Kiyoko, Janet Mock, Olivia Munn, Adam Rippon and Barbara Corcoran will take the stage to present awards.

Will & Grace star Sean Hayes will receive the Stephen F. Kolzak award for his work to promote LGBT culture. BeyoncÃ© and Jay-Z will be honored with the vanguard award for their work as allies in the LGBT community.

Lizzo is known for the singles "Phone," "Boys" and "Juice." She will release her third studio album, Cuz I Love You, on April 19.