Famous birthdays for March 26: Diana Ross, Vicki Lawrence

March 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
They include:
-- Poet A. E. Housman in 1859
-- Poet Robert Frost in 1874
-- Fashion designer Guccio Gucci in 1881
-- Mythologist/writer Joseph Campbell in 1904
-- Playwright Tennessee Williams in 1911
-- U.S. Army Gen. William Westmoreland in 1914
-- French composer/conductor Pierre Boulez in 1925
-- Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor in 1930 (age 89)
-- Actor Leonard Nimoy in 1931
-- Actor Alan Arkin in 1934 (age 85)
-- Actor James Caan in 1940 (age 79)
-- Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in 1940 (age 79)
-- Author Erica Jong in 1942 (age 77)
-- Author/journalist Bob Woodward in 1943 (age 76)
-- Singer Diana Ross in 1944 (age 75)
-- Singer/musician Steven Tyler in 1948 (age 71)
-- Actor Vicki Lawrence in 1949 (age 70)
-- Actor Martin Short in 1950 (age 69)
-- TV personality Leeza Gibbons in 1957 (age 62)
-- Actor Jennifer Grey in 1960 (age 59)
-- Actor Eric Allan Kramer in 1962 (age 57)
-- Country singer Kenny Chesney in 1968 (age 51)
-- Actor Leslie Mann in 1972 (age 47)
-- Actor T.R. Knight in 1973 (age 46)
-- Actor Keira Knightley in 1985 (age 34)
-- Actor Lilla Crawford in 2001 (age 18)