Anna Faris shared her co-parenting goals with Chris Pratt following the actor's engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 26 (UPI) -- Anna Faris hopes to spend holidays with ex-husband Chris Pratt in the future.

The 42-year-old actress shared her co-parenting goals during Monday's episode of the Divorce Sucks! with Laura Wasser podcast following Pratt's engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Faris and Pratt split in August 2017 after eight years of marriage. The pair are parents to 6-year-old son Jack.

"I know we want to get to that ultimate goal, and I know it sounds lame and optimistic, but that's what I want. Our goal was to have group Thanksgiving dinners together," Faris said.

"Grudge-holding is not something that Chris and I do," she added. "So, we wanted to make sure that Jack was happy, but that we were happy and supportive of each other and that we could have this fantasy idea of all spending Christmas together, vacations together."

Faris said Pratt reached out to her before proposing to Schwarzenegger in January.

"So, he was so sweet, as he always is. He called me, like, 'So I'm going to ask Katherine to marry me. I just wanted to give you a heads up.' And I was like, 'That's awesome!'" she shared. "I also told him that I was an ordained minister."

Faris and Pratt settled their divorce in November. The pair agreed to live within five miles of each other until Jack completes sixth grade.