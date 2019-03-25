Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Niz Jax (left to right) attend the NBCUniversal upfront on May 14. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Ronda Rousey will take on Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch during WrestleMania 35. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- WrestleMania will feature a women's main event for the first time in WWE history.

The WWE confirmed Monday the WWE Raw Women's Championship match with Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch will take place April 7 during WrestleMania 35.

The championship match will be held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., and stream live on WWE Network. Flair, a seven-time WWE champion, celebrated the historic news in a tweet Monday.

"It's been my... it's been OUR goal to main event #WrestleMania. It was never just talk, it was the hard work of every woman past, present, and future to get us here. We won't let you down. 13 days. #HERStory #Evolution," she wrote.

It’s been my...it’s been OUR goal to main event #WrestleMania. It was never just talk, it was the hard work of every woman past, present, and future to get us here. We won’t let you down. 13 days. #HERstory #Evolution 👸🏼 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 25, 2019

Lynch, the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble winner and a two-time SmackDown Women's champion, also celebrated on Twitter.

"I ran my mouth, put in the miles, took the bumps and entertained the people till they couldn't deny me any longer. It's an emotional day just knowing I get to smash Ronnie and Car in front of the whole world on the biggest stage possible. To the people: THANK YOU. #IAMTHEMAN," she wrote.

I ran my mouth, put in the miles, took the bumps and entertained the people till they couldn’t deny me any longer. It’s an emotional day just knowing I get to smash Ronnie and Char in front of the whole world on the biggest stage possible. To the people: THANK YOU. #IAMTHEMAN pic.twitter.com/XKRhMNdz5A — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 25, 2019

The WWE rebranded its Divas Division as the Women's Division at WrestleMania 32 in 2016. It held its first-ever all-women pay-per-view event, Evolution, in October.