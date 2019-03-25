It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Scott Walker. Scott was 76 years old and is survived by his daughter, Lee, his granddaughter, Emmi-Lee, and his partner Beverly: https://t.co/awaFXWOkja pic.twitter.com/nd6MYVmWaO

March 25 (UPI) -- Scott Walker, an influential musician and former member of The Walker Brothers, has died at the age of 76.

Walker's record label 4AD confirmed his death on Monday. A cause of death was not announced.

"For half a century, the genius of the man born Noel Scott Engel has enriched the lives of thousands, first as one third of The Walker Brothers, and later as a solo artist, producer and composer of uncompromising originality," 4AD said in a statement.

"Scott Walker has been a unique and challenging titan at the forefront of British music: audacious and questioning, he has produced works that dare to explore human vulnerability and the godless darkness encircling it," the label continued.

Walker was a member of The Walker Brothers in the mid 1960s alongside Gary Walker and John Walker. The trio found success in England with No.1 hits such as "Make It Easy On Yourself" and The "Sun Ain't Gonna Shine Anymore."

Walker started his solo career in 1967 with the release of four critically acclaimed, experimental albums tiled Scott, Scott 2, Scott 3 and Scott 4. He continued releasing albums throughout his career including 1995's Tilt and 2006's The Drift. His most recent work included music for 2018 film Vox Lux starring Natalie Portman.

The late David Bowie in 2006 executive produced a documentary on Walker titled Scott Walker: 30 Century Man.

Walker is said to have influenced Bowie, Radiohead and others.

"So very sad to hear that Scott Walker has passed away, he was a huge influence on Radiohead and myself, showing me how i could use my voice and words. Met him once at Meltdown, such a kind gentle outsider. He will be very missed," Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke said on Twitter.

