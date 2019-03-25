Millie Bobby Brown visits Bindi Irwin at Australia Zoo

Terri Irwin, Bindi Irwin and Robert Irwin (left to right) attend Steve Irwin's posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on April 26. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Millie Bobby Brown spent the "most magical day" with Bindi Irwin and Robert Irwin in Australia. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- Millie Bobby Brown had the "best day ever" while visiting Bindi Irwin at the Australia Zoo.

The 15-year-old British actress took to Instagram Sunday after spending the "most magical day" with the 20-year-old television personality and conservationist in Australia.

Brown shared a photo of herself with Bindi and the star's brother, Robert Irwin, at the zoo. She couldn't help but gush about the pair and her experience in the caption.

"wow. wow. wow. the most magical day with these special souls," Brown wrote.

"thank you so much for what you do for the world. animals at your zoo receive love and care every single day with your loving keepers. and thank you for letting me come visit the zoo and see animals that I'd never thought I'd see. best day ever," she said.

Bindi, the daughter of late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin, posted a picture with Brown and a giraffe on her own account.

"Thank you for visiting today beautiful @milliebobbybrown," she wrote. "You are a light in this world, keep shining xx."

KIIS 101.1 said Brown is filming the movie Godzilla: King of the Monsters in Australia. The film is a sequel to Godzilla (2014) and co-stars Kyle Chandler and Vera Farmiga.

Brown will also return as Eleven in the Netflix series Stranger Things. The show released a Season 3 trailer last week featuring Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp.