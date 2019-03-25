Lauren Duggar's thanks fans for support after miscarriage

March 25 (UPI) -- Lauren Duggar, the wife of Josiah Duggar, thanked fans for their support on Instagram following her miscarriage.

"I just want to thank each and everyone of you for your prayers, support, and for all you Mama's out there for sharing your angel baby stories," Lauren, who appears alongside Josiah on TLC's Counting On said on Sunday alongside a photo of a piano and the couple's framed wedding picture.

"It's easy to share those happy times in our lives, but sharing something hard, like losing a baby can be like putting salt to a wound. I know by y'all sharing your stories it has not only helped me, but many other women who have gone through the same trials," she continued before quoting the Bible.

"He healeth the broken in heart, and bindeth up their wounds. Psalm 147:3," Lauren quoted.

Lauren, 19, and Josiah, 22, who tied the knot in July, went public with the miscarriage in February. "We really wanted to share our story because we know a lot of people go through a miscarriage but nobody really talks about it," Lauren said at the time.

Lauren had the miscarriage in October.

"I was hoping it was a bad nightmare," Lauren said recently during an interview with TLC that was posted on the network's YouTube page. "It was the worst day of my life."