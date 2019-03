Famous birthdays for March 25: Lee Pace, Sarah Jessica Parker

Lee Pace attends the premiere of "Captain Marvel" in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on March 4. The actor turns 40 on March 25. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Elton John arrives on the red carpet at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Annual Fall Gala at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on November 7 in New York City. The singer turns 72 on March 25. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo