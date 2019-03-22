Thandie Newton bonds with daughter Nico ahead of 'Dumbo' premiere

Thandie Newton attends the Primetime Emmy Awards on September 17. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Thandie Newton attends the British Academy Film Awards on February 10. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Thandie Newton (R), pictured with daughter Nico Parker, supported Nico at the London premiere of "Dumbo." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- Thandie Newton enjoyed some mother-daughter bonding time ahead of the Dumbo premiere.

The 46-year-old British actress spent time with Nico Parker, her 14-year-old daughter with husband Ol Parker, before supporting her at the premiere Thursday in London.

Nico plays Milly Farrier, the daughter of Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell), in Dumbo. Newton shared photos and videos on Instagram Stories of herself with Nico, including a picture of her daughter getting her makeup done.

"Bugs and Mama getting ready for the premiere @dumbo @nicoparkerofficial @kaymontano @rio_hair @kittykatmakeupartistry," she captioned the post.

The Westworld star also posted a snapshot of Nico with hair stylist Rio Sreedharan, who was celebrating his birthday.

"Happy Birthday @rio_hair We Love You! @nicoparkerofficial," she wrote.

Newton later shared photos of herself and Nico at the premiere. Newton wore a blue dress with an ombré top, while Nico sported a pink Carolina Herrera gown with orange tulle overlay.

"Stepping out with my darling girllast night xxx@nicoparkerofficial," Newton wrote on Instagram Stories.

Dumbo is a live-action remake of Disney's 1941 animated film of the same name. The movie co-stars Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green and Alan Arkin, and opens in theaters March 29.

Newton is known for playing Maeve Millay in Westworld. She is parent to Nico, 18-year-old daughter Ripley and 5-year-old son Booker with Parker.