PlayStation announces State of Play showcase series after E3 exit

Sony's PlayStation has announced a new series titled State of Play that will feature new game announcements. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- Sony announced on Friday a new PlayStation showcase series, titled State of Play, that will feature updates on upcoming games, new trailers and announcements.

The first episode of State of Play will focus on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR titles. It will be livestreamed across YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch on March 25 at 5 p.m. ET.

PlayStation said on its company blog that State of Play will return throughout the year with more updates and announcements.

State of Play comes after Sony previously stated in November that PlayStation would not be present at E3 2019 which is set take place June 11-13.

E3, or Electronic Entertainment Expo, is the premiere annual trade event in the video game industry that is reserved for companies like Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo to show off their latest titles and make splashy announcements. This will be the first time PlayStation is not present at E3 in 24 years.