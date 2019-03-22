Christina El Moussa (R), pictured with Tarek El Moussa, is having a baby with husband Ant Anstead. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- Christina El Moussa is going to be a mom of three.

The 35-year-old television personality announced in an Instagram post Friday she's expecting a baby with her husband, British television host Ant Anstead.

El Moussa shared a photo of herself embracing Anstead and holding up a sonogram. El Moussa is parent to daughter Taylor and son Brayden with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, while Anstead is dad to daughter Amelie and son Archie.

"@ant_anstead and I are so excited to announce #babyanstead coming this September!! The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling #5 #Gonnaneedabiggercar," El Moussa captioned the post.

Anstead, the host of For the Love of Cars and Wheeler Dealers, also shared the news on his own account. He posted framed photos of Taylor, Brayden, Amelie and Archie, with the sonogram in the middle.

"And then...... there were FIVE!!! (Well .... four and a half! Will be Five in September)!!" the star wrote.

El Moussa and Anstead married at their home in Newport Beach, Calif., in December. The couple said in an interview with People in January they purposely kept their engagement and nuptials quiet.

"We had an engagement, we just didn't tell anyone," Anstead shared.

"It's different for us now. We didn't want all the fuss. Just a quiet wedding without all the drama and paparazzi," El Moussa explained.

El Moussa split from Tarek, her Flip or Flop co-star, in December 2016. The pair continue to star on the HGTV series but have both landed their own shows since their divorce.