March 22 (UPI) -- Cardi B has filed an application to trademark her signature catchphrase, "Okurrr," through her company Washpoppin Inc.

The application was made to cover use of the phrase on a number of clothing items including t-shirts and jackets along with paper goods such as paper cups and posters.

Cardi B's "Okurrr" can be heard throughout her 2018 debut album Invasion of Privacy. The catchphrase, the rapper previously explained on The Tonight Show, is like saying okay.

Cardi B used "Okurrr" in Pepsi's Super Bowl LIII commercial in February. She was featured saying to a waitress that the beverage was more than "okurrr" to order.

Cardi B is set to make her feature film debut in Hustlers alongside Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu and Lilli Reinhart. The film, from writer-director Lorene Scafaria, is based on a 2016 New York magazine article about a group of former strippers who team up to scam their Wall Street clients.