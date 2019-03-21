Google honors composer Johann Sebastian Bach with musical Doodle

Google is paying homage to composer Johann Sebastian Bach with a new interactive Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

March 21 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating the life of composer and musician Johann Sebastian Bach with an interactive, musical Doodle.

Bach, born in the German town of Eisenach on this day in 1685, grew up in a large musical family and was raised by his eldest brother at the age of 10 after the passing of his father.

Bach, described as a humble man, only saw a handful of his works published in his lifetime. More than a 1,000 of his compositions survived in manuscript form, however, leading to a Bach revival in the 19th century with the music world starting to appreciate his work.

Google's homepage features an animated toy model of Bach playing on a pipe organ alongside a play button. Users who hit the button will be allowed to compose a two measure melody. Google's first ever AI-powered Doodle will then harmonize the custom melody into Bach's signature music style.

The Doodle, made in partnership with the Google Magenta and Google PAIR teams, uses machine learning to harmonize the melodies. The process involves teaching a computer to come up with its own answers by showing it a lot of examples.

Google also released a behind-the-scenes video that details the creation of the Doodle and how it combines art with technology.