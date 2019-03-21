Charo spoke out in an emotional Instagram video following husband Kjell Rasten's death. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Charo is feeling grateful for her fans in the wake of her husband's death.

The 68-year-old singer and actress spoke out in an emotional Instagram video Wednesday following Kjell Rasten's suicide in February.

"Hola amigos, this message is to let you know that I love you all! Thank you for your support. I want to tell you that life is very beautiful and we should enjoy every Single day and I look forward to sharing my days with you, my friends!" she captioned the post.

Charo said in the video her fans have kept her going in the "very, very hard" times since Rasten's death.

"I want to thank you with all my heart for your help, your prayer, your support. That keep me going," the star said.

"I want you to know my husband support my music," she added. "In his honor, I want to share with you that I will continue for his legacy and for the love that I have for entertaining."

Rasten died by suicide Feb. 18 at age 79. Charo, who is parent to 37-year-old Shel with Rasten, said in a subsequent Instagram post her husband was in poor health at the time of his death.

"There are no words to describe what we are feeling now," the singer wrote.

"He was an amazing man, a great husband and the best father I could imagine to our son. He dedicated his life to loving and supporting his family," she said.

Charo and Rasten married in August 1978.