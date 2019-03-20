March 20 (UPI) -- YouTube star Shane Dawson announced on Twitter that he is engaged to his boyfriend Ryland Adams, also of YouTube fame.

Dawson popped the question on Tuesday during the pair's three-year anniversary of their first date.

"HE SAID YES!!!!!!" Dawson said alongside photos of himself getting down on one knee and a pair of selfies with Adams which show off the engagement ring.

"THIS IS THE BEST NIGHT OF MY LIFE AHHHHHHHHH!!!! THANK U GUYS FOR ALL THE LOVE MY HEART IS LITERALLY GONNA EXPLODE," he later tweeted.

Adams also posted about the engagement on Twitter. "We're engaged!! I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you. I've never been happier in my whole entire life!!" he said.

The engagement comes after Dawson recently faced backlash for comments he made in a resurfaced interview from 2015 where he spoke about engaging in sexual acts with his cat. Dawson apologized for the comments, stating that he was joking.

"Im sorry for what i said about my cat, im sorry for what i said about anything or anyone that was offensive, and im sorry for being someone who thought being super offensive and shocking all the time was funny. im sorry for my past. but im really to make it right," he said.