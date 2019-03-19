March 19 (UPI) -- Google is set to make an announcement relating to video games at the 2019 Game Developers Conference in San Francisco.

The internet giant will showcase what they call their vision for the future of gaming during a special key note address that will be livestreamed on YouTube starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

Google's announcement comes after the company ran Project Stream which let users stream publisher Ubisoft's action-adventure game Assassin's Creed Odyssey through the Chrome web browser.

Google teased the key note on Twitter by using video game controller emojis and a short video featuring high-end graphics.