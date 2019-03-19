Famous birthdays for March 19: Bruce Willis, Glenn Close

Bruce Willis arrives on the red carpet at the "Glass" NY Premiere at SVA Theater on January 15 in New York City. The actor turns 64 on March 19. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Plymouth Colony Gov. William Bradford in 1590

-- Signer of the Declaration of Independence Thomas McKean in 1734

-- Scottish explorer of Africa David Livingstone in 1813

-- British explorer Richard Burton in 1821

-- U.S. Marshal Wyatt Earp in 1848

-- U.S. Army Gen. Joseph Stilwell in 1883

-- Chief U.S. Supreme Court Justice Earl Warren in 1891

-- Comedian Moms Mabley in 1894

-- Watergate Judge John Sirica in 1904

-- Author Philip Roth in 1933

-- Actor Ursula Andress in 1936 (age 83)

-- Actor Glenn Close in 1947 (age 72)

-- Film producer Harvey Weinstein in 1952 (age 67)

-- Actor Bruce Willis in 1955 (age 64)

-- Eduardo Saverin, co-founder of Facebook in 1982 (age 37)

-- Actor Garrett Clayton in 1991 (age 28)