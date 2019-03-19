Famous birthdays for March 19: Bruce Willis, Glenn Close

March 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.
They include:
-- Plymouth Colony Gov. William Bradford in 1590
-- Signer of the Declaration of Independence Thomas McKean in 1734
-- Scottish explorer of Africa David Livingstone in 1813
-- British explorer Richard Burton in 1821
-- U.S. Marshal Wyatt Earp in 1848
-- U.S. Army Gen. Joseph Stilwell in 1883
-- Chief U.S. Supreme Court Justice Earl Warren in 1891
-- Comedian Moms Mabley in 1894
-- Watergate Judge John Sirica in 1904
-- Author Philip Roth in 1933
-- Actor Ursula Andress in 1936 (age 83)
-- Actor Glenn Close in 1947 (age 72)
-- Film producer Harvey Weinstein in 1952 (age 67)
-- Actor Bruce Willis in 1955 (age 64)
-- Eduardo Saverin, co-founder of Facebook in 1982 (age 37)
-- Actor Garrett Clayton in 1991 (age 28)