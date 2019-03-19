'Call of Duty: Mobile' to bring multiplayer warfare to Android, iOS

March 19 (UPI) -- Publisher Activision announced on Tuesday a new Call of Duty game for mobile devices that will feature the series' signature, competitive multiplayer modes.

Call of Duty: Mobile, developed by Tencent's Timi studio, is a free-to-play game that will launch for Android and iOS devices in 2019. A public beta test will be held in the summer.

A gameplay trailer for the title highlighted Call of Duty: Mobile's multiplayer modes which will consist of Team Deathmatch, Free-For-All and Search and Destroy. Matches will take place across popular maps from the series such as Nuketown and Crash.

The clip ends with a teaser for other multiplayer modes such as Zombies and Blackout.

"Together with the amazing team at Tencent, we're bringing together a collection of the most beloved maps, competitive modes, familiar characters and signature weapons from across this storied franchise into one epic experience for the first time on mobile," Activision VP of mobile Chris Plummer said in a statement about Call of Duty: Mobile.