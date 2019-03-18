WWE's Sue Aitchison to receive 2019 Warrior Award at Hall of Fame

BREAKING: Longtime @WWE employee Sue Aitchison will receive The #WarriorAward at the 2019 #WWEHOF Induction Ceremony, as first reported by @StamAdvocate ! https://t.co/8rKNUGeJfo

March 18 (UPI) -- Sue Aitchison, a WWE employee of over 30 years, is set to receive the 2019 Warrior Award during the company's Hall of Fame ceremony that takes place during WrestleMania 35 week on April 6.

Aitchison is credited with initiating WWE's community outreach programs including the professional wrestling giant's partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation. WWE has granted wishes to more than 6,000 children.

WWE made the announcement on Twitter Monday alongside a photo of Aitchison with John Cena who was the first celebrity to grant 500 wishes for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

"Sue has dedicated her entire career to helping Wish kids fulfill their dreams and putting smiles on countless families' faces. Her heart and character epitomize the essence of the Warrior Award," WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon said in a statement.

"She is an unsung hero who deserves to be recognized and immortalized in the WWE Hall of Fame," she continued.

The Warrior Award is named after late WWE Hall of Famer and professional wrestling legend The Ultimate Warrior. It is given to individuals outside the squared circle who exhibit strength and compassion.

Dana Warrior, the widow of The Ultimate Warrior and a WWE Ambassador, will be presenting the award to Aitchison. "My husband saw Sue's efforts firsthand throughout his WWE career. She displays the Warrior spirit every single day and is an inspiration to us all," she said.

D-Generation X, which consists of members Triple H, Shawn Michaels, the late Chyna, Road Dogg, Billy Gun and X-Pac, The Honky Tonk Man, Torrie Wilson, and tag team Harlem Heat consisting of Booker T and Stevie Ray, are also set to be entered into the Hall of Fame.