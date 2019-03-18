So excited to have @JeremyMJordan join the cast of Waitress on Broadway starting April 8 as Dr. POMATTER. 😉 pic.twitter.com/TY5VCoDJt5

March 18 (UPI) -- Jeremy Jordan is set to join the cast of Broadway's Waitress as Dr. Pomatter starting on April 8.

Jordan will be replacing New Kids of the Block member Joey McIntyre whose last performance takes place at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on April 7.

Jordan will be starring alongside Shoshana Bean as main character Jenna. The pair will be featured in Waitress through May 12.

The official Twitter account for Waitress confirmed Jordan's casting on Monday alongside a comedic video of the actor trying his best to correctly pronounce Dr. Pomatter's name.

"I am so excited, my brain has literally turned to mush," Jordan tweeted in response to the video.

Jordan has starred in the Broadway productions of American Son, Newsies, Bonnie & Clyde, West Side Story, and Rock of Ages. He is best known for starring in Supergirl along with The Flash and Law and Order: SVU.

Waitress is based on the 2007 movie of the same name starring Keri Russell.