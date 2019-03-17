Peter Jackson, Taika Waititi urge unity, love after New Zealand mosque attack

Actor Russell Crowe attends the press conference for the film "The Water Diviner" in Seoul, South Korea on January 19, 2015. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- New Zealand filmmakers Peter Jackson and Taika Waititi are sharing messages of unity and love in the wake of Friday's attack on two mosques in Christchurch that killed 50 people and injured dozens.

Brenton Tarrant, a 28-year-old Australian citizen, has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the incidents. He is scheduled to appear in the High Court on April 5.

"New Zealanders are devastated," The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit helmer Jackson said in a statement to Variety. "Our hearts go out to all those who have been harmed by this cowardly act of hate. Kiwis stand united in our love and support for our fellow Muslim brothers and sisters. We will do whatever we can to help them heal and rise above this terrible tragedy."

"Do not allow those criminals the satisfaction. Go to Mosque, Church, Synagogue, Marae, Maunga. Sink into community and love. In the words of Bob, "The people who are trying to make this world worse aren't taking a day off. How can I? Light up the darkness." One Love," Thor: Ragnarok director Waititi tweeted.

Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe, who was born in New Zealand, also posted on Twitter a photo of Australia's Sydney Opera House at night with New Zealand's symbol of life, a fern leaf, projected on its side.

"A terrible reason for it, but a gesture of solidarity and shared purpose," Crowe wrote. "My birthplace & my home grieving together. My thoughts go out also to the people of Grafton. A picturesque and proud town, unduly stained. The silver fern of NZ projected on the Sydney Opera House."