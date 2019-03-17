Famous birthdays for March 17: Patrick Duffy, Kurt Russell

John Boyega attends the premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" at Royal Albert Hall in London on December 12. The actor turns 27 on March 17. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Patrick Duffy arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., on May 3, 2014. He turns 70 on March 17. File Photo by Molly Riley/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- German engineer Gottlieb Daimler, inventor of the gasoline-burning internal combustion engine, in 1834

-- Children's author/illustrator Kate Greenaway in 1846

-- Golf legend Bobby Jones in 1902

-- Singer/pianist Nat King Cole in 1919

-- Ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev in 1938

-- Writer William Gibson in 1948 (age 71)

-- Actor Patrick Duffy in 1949 (age 70)

-- Actor Kurt Russell in 1951 (age 68)

-- Actor Lesley-Anne Down in 1954 (age 65)

-- Actor Gary Sinise in 1955 (age 64)

-- Actor Vicki Lewis in 1960 (age 59)

-- Actor Rob Lowe in 1964 (age 55)

-- Singer-songwriter Billy Corgan in 1967 (age 52)

-- Fashion designer Alexander McQueen in 1969

-- Soccer star Mia Hamm in 1972 (age 47)

-- Caroline Corr of the Irish pop band The Corrs in 1973 (age 46)

-- Singer Tamar Braxton in 1977 (age 42)

-- Model Coco Austin in 1979 (age 40)

-- TV personality Rob Kardashian in 1987 (age 32)

-- Singer Grimes, born Claire Elise Boucher, in 1988 (age 31)

-- Actor John Boyega in 1992 (age 27)

-- U.S. Olympic gold swimmer Katie Ledecky in 1997 (age 22)