March 15 (UPI) -- Celebrities such as Nick Jonas, Mandy Moore and others have posted on Twitter their reactions to the shooting attacks that took place at two New Zealand mosques on Friday.

The shootings, which New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden called a "terrorist attack," took place at two Christchurch mosques where hundreds had gathered.

The casualties included 41 killed at one mosque and seven at the other while one victim died at the hospital. New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush said a man in his late 20s has been charged with murder. Three others, including two men and a woman, were also arrested.

Police said social media posts written by someone with prior knowledge of the attacks included an anti-Muslim manifesto, references to internet radicalization, conspiracy theories and echoes of white nationalism.

"Sending my thoughts and prayers out to New Zealand this morning. My heart is broken for the victims and all those effected by this horrible act of hate," Jonas said.

"Waking up to the news of a terrorist attack in New Zealand in places of worship, where people are at their most vulnerable & should feel safest is heart shattering," Moore said. "We MUST unite together as a global community to combat this unendingly destructive rhetoric of white nationalism."

"The killings in New Zealand are so horrific and heartbreaking. This white supremacist terrorist movement is so destructive here and abroad. We need to unite against it," John Legend said.

"More heartbreaking and enraging news, my deepest sympathy to those lost in another racist bigoted killing in New Zealand," Mark Ruffalo said.

"Senseless, pointless, cruel deaths. My heart breaks for all the families involved, and for the beautiful people of New Zealand to whose hearts this pain will attach, for a long time. Kia Kaha," Russell Crowe said.

"My heart goes out to the victims, their families, and the people of New Zealand. This is a horrific act of terror but please know that the world stands with you. I stand with you," Arnold Schwarzenegger said.

"My heart goes out to New Zealand and all the victims families," Bebe Rexha said.

"The violence and loss of human life from #christchurch mosque shooting is a horrific reminder of what hate propaganda can do. Stop hate propaganda," WWE star Mustafa Ali said.

"To the Beautiful country of NEW ZEALAND and the 50 families that are dealing with unbearable pain ...we Winklers send you every thought that can sooth and heal ..," Henry Winkler said.

"We are deeply saddened by the horrific news out of New Zealand and we stand with all our friends there against hatred of any kind. #theyareus," Tim McGraw said.