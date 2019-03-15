Rosario Dawson attends the CFDA Fashion Awards on June 4. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Cory Booker speaks at a press conference in Washington, D.C., on February 13. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Rosario Dawson voiced her love for Cory Booker following romance reports. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Rosario Dawson says she's "very much" dating politician Cory Booker.

The 49-year-old actress voiced her love for the New Jersey senator and presidential hopeful in an interview with TMZ published Thursday.

"So far, so wonderful," she said of the relationship at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. "He's a wonderful human being. It's good to spend some time together when we can."

Dawson said she's happy to be dating Booker but isn't focused on an engagement yet.

"I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much, who is so brilliant, kind and caring and loving."

Booker said he has a "boo" in an episode of The Breakfast Club in February, but did not mention Dawson by name.

Dawson and Booker were linked in January after attending the musical Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway. People said Dawson briefly serenaded Booker during a cast meet-and-greet, singing, "I love you, te amo."

Page Six later reported Dawson and Booker have been dating since December.

Dawson previously dated comedian Eric Andre. She is parent to daughter Lola, whom she adopted in 2014.