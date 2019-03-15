Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles (left to right) attend the American Music Awards on November 22, 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Louis Tomlinson (R) and Bebe Rexha perform at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 23, 2017. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Louis Tomlinson's sister Félicité Tomlinson died of a reported heart attack days after the One Direction singer honored their late mom in a new song. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Louis Tomlinson's sister Félicité Tomlinson was found dead at her home in London this week.

Entertainment Tonight reported Thursday Félicité died at age 18 on Wednesday after a suspected heart attack.

Sources said Tomlinson was notified of his sister's death Wednesday night. The singer and his family are said to be devastated and Tomlinson has canceled his upcoming appearances to mourn.

"At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course. Enquiries continue," the Metropolitan Police Service said.

TMZ said Félicité collapsed from a heart attack at her studio apartment Wednesday in London. Someone at the apartment called an ambulance, but Félicité was pronounced dead at the scene after paramedics arrived.

Sources said Félicité had no warning signs or known prior history of heart trouble. The teenager was an aspiring fashion designer and had more than 1 million followers on Instagram.

Félicité was one of Tomlinson's six siblings. The Late Late Show host James Corden was among those to voice their sympathies for the singer online.

"Such incredibly sad news today. You're not on your own in this @Louis_Tomlinson So many people are pulling for you and your family right now," he tweeted.

Such incredibly sad news today. You’re not on your own in this @Louis_Tomlinson So many people are pulling for you and your family right now x — James Corden (@JKCorden) March 15, 2019

Félicité's death comes just over a week after Tomlinson released a new song honoring their late mom, Johannah Deakin. "Two of Us" debuted March 7, more than two years after Deakin died of leukemia.