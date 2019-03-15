Karlie Kloss praises Taylor Swift: I'm 'lucky to call her a friend'

Karlie Kloss Karlie Kloss responded on "Watch What Happens Live" after Taylor Swift remarked on her squad and outgrowing friendships in an essay. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Karlie Kloss considers herself lucky to have Taylor Swift as a friend.

The 26-year-old model praised Swift during Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live after Swift remarked on her squad of famous friends and outgrowing friendships in a new essay.

"Taylor's incredible," Kloss told host Andy Cohen. "And I feel really lucky to call her a friend. She's one of the hardest-working women and I loved her essay."

Swift said in an essay for Elle published last week that her squad of famous friends, including Kloss, Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid, stemmed from a place of insecurity.

"Never being popular as a kid was always an insecurity for me. Even as an adult, I still have recurring flashbacks of sitting at lunch tables alone," the singer wrote.

"In my twenties I found myself surrounded by girls who wanted to be my friend. So I shouted it from the rooftops, posted pictures, and celebrated my newfound acceptance into a sisterhood, without realizing that other people might still feel the way I did when I felt so alone," she said.

The "Bad Blood" singer also wrote about the difference between lifelong bonds and situational friendships.

"Something about 'we're in our young twenties!' hurls people together into groups that can feel like your chosen family," she said. "It's sad but sometimes when you grow, you outgrow relationships. You may leave behind friendships along the way, but you'll always keep the memories."

Kloss and Swift are longtime friends, but weren't photographed together in much of 2018. The pair squashed reports of a feud by reuniting in August during Swift's Reputation tour stop in Nashville, Tenn.