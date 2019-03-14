Sharon Osbourne recalls headbutting promoter over money

Geezer Butler, Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Corey Taylor, left to right, attend a press conference on My 12, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- Sharon Osbourne says she once headbutted a promoter after he refused to pay her what was owed.

The 66-year-old British television personality shared the story on Wednesday's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden while discussing her role as longtime manager to her husband, Ozzy Osbourne.

"Yes, because he wouldn't pay us the full money," Osbourne explained after host James Corden asked her about the incident.

"He was trying to say, 'Oh, we spent this on advertising' -- he didn't. The show sold out in one day and he had, like, a month's worth of advertising bills. I'm like, come on," she recalled. "He wouldn't give us that money, so I just stood up and headbutted him."

Osbourne has managed Ozzy, a singer and the frontman of the band Black Sabbath, since the 1970s. She was one of the few female talent managers when she got her start, leading her to adopt a particularly "crass" persona.

"I was kind of very mean and crass. I was really crass. You think I'm crass now?" the star said. "I would just go in there and be like ... 'Don't mess with me!'"

"I mean, really, it was a kind of protection," she explained. "It was a shield, because half the time i didn't know what I was doing. But I thought if you act a bit nuts, people will be wary of you."

Ozzy is recovering after being hospitalized in February for pneumonia. Osbourne and son Jack Osbourne said in an interview with Access last week Ozzy is "complaining a lot" and "back to his normal routine."