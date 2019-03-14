Lori Loughlin, daughter lose jobs amid college scandal

Lori Loughlin will no longer appear in Hallmark Channel productions. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- Hallmark Channel on Thursday severed ties with Lori Loughlin, who's appeared in nearly 20 projects on the network, over her arrest related to a college admissions scandal.

The channel's parent company, Crown Media, fired her one day after her arrest and release on $1 million bond in a federal court on Los Angeles.

"We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations," the company said. "We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin including Garage Sale Mysteries, an independent third party production."

Loughlin was filming one production for Hallmark Channel this week in Vancouver when the so-called Varsity Blues sting was first announced.

She's appeared in the Garage Sale Mystery and When Calls the Heart series on the network as well as a number of Christmas movies, including Homegrown Christmas, Every Christmas Has a Story and Northpole: Open for Christmas.

The Justice Department named more than 50 people, including fellow actor Felicity Huffman, in a scheme in which wealthy parents paid thousands of dollars in bribes to secure their children's admission to a number of U.S. colleges, including Yale, Georgetown, Stanford and UCLA. The payments went toward securing undeserved athletic scholarships or high test scores, prosecutors said.

Laughlin's daughter, influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli, also received news Thursday that Sephora ended its relationship with her. The YouTube star, a freshman at USC, endorsed a bronzing palette with the beauty retailers.

"After careful review of recent developments, we have made the decision to end the Sephora Collection partnership with Olivia Jade, effective immediately," Sephora said.

HP also cut ties with Giannulli and Loughlin, who promoted the technology company's Sprocket photo printer.

"HP worked with Lori Loughlin and Olivia Jade in 2017 for a one-time product campaign. HP has removed the content from its properties," HP said.