Famous birthdays for March 14: Ansel Elgort, Simone Biles

March 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Austrian composer Johann Strauss Sr. in 1804

-- Thomas Marshall, U.S. vice president under Woodrow Wilson, in 1854

-- Jonathan Luther Jones, railroad engineer who was the hero of the ballad "Casey Jones," in 1863

-- Physicist Albert Einstein in 1879

-- Cartoonist Hank Ketcham ("Dennis the Menace") in 1920

-- Astronaut Frank Borman in 1928 (age 91)

-- Actor Michael Caine in 1933 (age 86)

-- Composer Quincy Jones in 1933 (age 86)

-- Astronaut (last man on the moon) Eugene Cernan in 1934

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Bob Charles in 1936 (age 83)

-- Singer Michael Martin Murphey in 1945 (age 74)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Wes Unseld in 1946 (age 73)

-- Comedian Billy Crystal in 1948 (age 71)

-- Prince Albert II of Monaco in 1958 (age 61)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Kirby Puckett in 1960

-- Actor Grace Park in 1974 (age 45)

-- Actor Daniel Gillies in 1976 (age 43)

-- Actor Jamie Bell in 1986 (age 33)

-- NBA star Stephen Curry in 1988 (age 31)

-- Actor Ansel Elgort in 1994 (age 25)

-- U.S. Olympic gold gymnast Simone Biles in 1997 (age 22)