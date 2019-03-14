Ben Affleck (R) and Matt Damon attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Live by Night" on January 9, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Zack Snyder, Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher and Henry Cavill (left to right) attend the Warner Bros. Pictures presentation at CinemaCon on March 29, 2017. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Ben Affleck addressed criticism of his large phoenix tattoo on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- Ben Affleck says he's personally "very happy" with his back tattoo.

The 46-year-old actor addressed criticism of his large phoenix tattoo while promoting his movie Triple Frontier during Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Photographers had captured pictures of Affleck's tattoo in March 2018 as the star filmed Triple Frontier in Hawaii. The photos went viral online, with many criticizing Affleck's choice of ink.

"It's meaningful to me. I like it," the star said of his tattoo.

"It's something that I sort of kept private. It wasn't like I was sort of doing photo shoots or whatever," he said of the pictures. "We were two hours north of the city on some island in Hawaii, and we didn't know the paparazzi was there."

Affleck acknowledged public opinion but said he remains fond of his tattoo.

"The sentiment ran, you know, against," he said. "I love my tattoo. I'm happy with it."

Affleck also gave an update on his health following his stint in rehab in the fall for alcohol abuse. He said he's in "a great place" and focused on his kids, son Samuel and daughters Violet and Seraphina, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

"I feel so good now. I'm in such a great place. My kids are healthy. You know, life is good. And so whatever it took for me to get to this place, you know, I'm grateful," the star said.

Triple Frontier debuted Wednesday on Netflix. The movie co-stars Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund and Pedro Pascal.