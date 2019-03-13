Princess Beatrice attended a gala with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Tuesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- Princess Beatrice walked the red carpet with her new boyfriend for the first time.

E! News confirmed the 30-year-old British royal attended a gala with real estate developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at the National Portrait Gallery Tuesday in London following dating rumors.

Photographers captured Beatrice and Mozzi arriving together at the star-studded event. Beatrice wore a belted red velvet dress, while Mozzi sported a black tuxedo.

Kate Middleton, duchess of Cambridge, One Direction member Liam Payne, retired soccer star David Beckham, designer Victoria Beckham and model Jourdan Dunn were among the other celebrities at the gala.

People said Beatrice and Mozzi were first linked in November. Sources said the pair have known each other for years and didn't require a formal introduction to each other's parents.

"Edoardo is a friend of Beatrice's family," a source previously told the magazine.

Beatrice split from her longtime boyfriend Dave Clark in 2016. Mozzi has a 2-year-old son from a previous relationship.