Nick Jonas gives Priyanka Chopra a Maybach after song goes No. 1

Nick Jonas (R) and Priyanka Chopra attend the U.S. Open tennis championships on September 4. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nick Jonas (R) and Priyanka Chopra attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Isn't It Romantic" on February 11. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nick Jonas (R) surprised Priyanka Chopra with a Mercedes Maybach after the Jonas Brothers song "Sucker" topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- Nick Jonas gave Priyanka Chopra a luxury car to celebrate his song going No. 1.

The 26-year-old singer surprised the 36-year-old actress with a Mercedes Maybach, which retails for $199,000, after the Jonas Brothers song "Sucker" topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week.

Chopra showed off the car in a pair of photos Tuesday on Instagram. The pictures show the actress holding her dog as she and Jonas prepare to open a bottle of champagne.

"When the hubby goes number one.. the wifey gets a @maybach!! Introducing.. Extra Chopra Jonas.. haha.. I love you baby!! Yaaay! Best husband ever.. @nickjonas," she captioned the post.

Jonas, who performs with brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas as the Jonas Brothers, celebrated "Sucker" going No. 1 in a tweet Monday. "Sucker" is the group's first song to top a Billboard chart.

"AHHH!!! This is unbelievable. My heart is so full of gratitude. There was a time I wasn't sure if I was ever going to be able to make music with my brothers again, let along have a number 1 song on the Hot 100 on @billboard," Jonas wrote.

Chopra congratulated Jonas and his brothers in a post the same day.

"The Jonas Brothers debut at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100!! OMGeeeeeee!! I Could not be more proud of you guys (screaming inside) @nickjonas @kevinjonas @joejonas," she wrote on Twitter.

The Jonas Brothers released a music video for "Sucker" featuring Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas in February. Jonas shared behind-the-scenes footage this month of himself, Chopra and Turner on the video's set.