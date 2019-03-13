Famous birthdays for March 13: Neil Sedaka, Common

Singer/pianist Neil Sedaka performs at the "BBC Proms In The Park" in Hyde Park in London on September 11, 2010. He turns 80 on March 13. File Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- English chemist Joseph Priestley, the discoverer of oxygen, in 1733

-- Astronomer Percival Lowell in 1855

-- Publisher Walter Annenberg in 1908

-- L. Ron Hubbard, science fiction writer and founder of the Church of Scientology, in 1911

-- Former CIA Director William Casey in 1913

-- Cartoonist Al Jaffee in 1921 (age 98)

-- Helen "Callaghan" Candaele Saint Aubin, known as the "Ted Williams of women's baseball," in 1923

-- Singer/songwriter Neil Sedaka in 1939 (age 80)

-- Actor William H. Macy in 1950 (age 69)

-- Political commentator Charles Krauthammer in 1950

-- Actor Dana Delany in 1956 (age 63)

-- Musician Adam Clayton, U2 bass player, in 1960 (age 59)

-- Actor Annabeth Gish in 1971 (age 48)

-- Actor/rapper Common, born Lonnie Rashid Lynn Jr., in 1972 (age 47)

-- Actor Danny Masterson in 1976 (age 43)

-- Actor Noel Fisher in 1984 (age 35)

-- Actor Emile Hirsch in 1985 (age 34)

-- Actor Harry Melling in 1989 (age 30)

-- Journalist/model Peaches Geldof in 1989

-- Actor Kaya Scodelario in 1992 (age 27)

-- U.S. Olympic gold alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin in 1995 (age 24)