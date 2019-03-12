Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton attend the red carpet arrivals at the British Academy Film Awards in London on February 10. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- Britain's Kensington Palace released photos and video Tuesday showing Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, visiting with children, staffers and parents at a preschool program.

"Today The Duchess of Cambridge is visiting the Henry Fawcett Children's Centre @HF_CC to see how @LeapLambeth are using the Parent and Infant Relationship Service (PAIRS) to support parents, carers and their children," the palace captioned one photo of Middleton, laughing as she speaks with several women.

A brief video shows the duchess -- herself the mother of three young children -- squatting on the floor of a playroom to chat with babies and their mothers.

"The Duchess of Cambridge joins parents and their toddlers taking part a 'Together Time' session offered by @LeapLambeth and PAIRS, which is designed to support parents' ability to understand their child's cues and feel more confident in their parenting," said a message that accompanied the clip.

A montage of other images of Middleton playing with the children was captioned: "Circle of Security is one of two universal programs that is offered to all parents with children of 0 to 4 years @HF_CC. It helps parents and care givers better understand their child's emotions, and enhances the development of their child's self-esteem."

Middleton married Prince William, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, in 2011.

