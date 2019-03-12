Howard Stern (L), pictured with Beth Stern, will release his first new book in over 20 years in May. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- Howard Stern will release a new book in May.

The 65-year-old radio personality shared details about Howard Stern Comes Again, his first new book in 20 years, during Tuesday's episode of The Howard Stern Show.

"For the last two years of my life, I've been involved in a project that has taken up almost every weekend, every vacation that we've been on," he told co-host Robin Quivers. "This is something I thought I would never do again, but I, yes, Howard Stern has written a new book."

Stern unveiled the title and cover for Howard Stern Comes Again on the show. The book comes out May 14 and will explore Stern's personal evolution and his favorite interviews.

"This is about my evolution and this is about my interviews," Stern said. "I started talking about the process and I started talking about my life and some of the things that have happened."

Stern previously published the books Private Parts (1993) and Miss America (1995), which both topped the New York Times Best Seller list. He intends Howard Stern Comes Again to be his last book.

Stern also promoted the book in an Instagram post Tuesday.

Stern has hosted The Howard Stern Show since 1986. He also served as a judge on the NBC reality competition America's Got Talent in Seasons 7 through 10.