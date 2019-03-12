Courteney Cox (L) and Johnny McDaid attend the BMI Pop Awards on May 10, 2016. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Courteney Cox (L) and Nanci Ryder attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Gleason" on July 14, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Courteney Cox posted a video of Coco Arquette performing "Chasing Cars" with Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- Courteney Cox's daughter shared the stage with Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody at a charity event.

Cox, 54, attended the fifth annual Chords2Cure concert with Coco Arquette, her 14-year-old daughter with ex-husband David Arquette, Sunday in Santa Monica, Calif.

Coco performed the Snow Patrol song "Chasing Cars" with Lightbody. Cox posted a video of the moment for her followers Monday on Instagram.

"I have overwhelming gratitude towards @garysnowpatrol for sharing his time to perform at @chords2cure. I just love watching Coco and Gary sing together," she wrote in the caption.

Cox has been dating Snow Patrol member Johnny McDaid for several years. The couple reconciled in mid-2016 after calling off their engagement in late 2015.

"Well, we love each other and we are -- yes, we're happy," Cox told Us Weekly in May 2016.

In addition, Cox said in an interview with NewBeauty magazine in June 2017 she'd be open to having children with McDaid.

"I would love to have a baby now," she said. "I mean, I could carry someone else's egg. I may be one of the older people doing it, but I would love to, with Johnny that is."

Cox is best known for playing Monica Geller on the NBC series Friends. She and Arquette split in 2010 after 11 years of marriage, but remain friendly as they co-parent Coco.