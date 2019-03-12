Britney Spears said she's "so excited" for "Once Upon a One More Time" to debut in Chicago. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- A new musical featuring the songs of Britney Spears will have its pre-Broadway premiere in October.

Variety confirmed Once Upon a One More Time will begin previews Oct. 29 at the James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago, Ill., ahead of its opening night Nov. 13.

Once Upon a One More Time revolves around Spears' music but doesn't recount the singer's life. The musical instead shows Cinderella, Snow White and other fairytale characters explore modern and feminist ideas.

Entertainment Weekly said Once Upon a One More Time features an original book by Jon Hartmere, with Kristin Hanggi as director and Keone and Mari Madrid as choreographers. Spears said she's "so excited" for her songs to appear in the show.

"I'm so excited to have a musical with my songs -- especially one that takes place in such a magical world filled with characters that I grew up on, who I love and adore," the star said. "This is a dream come true for me!"

Nederlander, who owns the eponymous theater, had nothing but praise for Spears and the upcoming musical.

"Throughout her career, Britney has captivated fans across the globe with her singular brand of energy and resilience," he said. "For three years, we have been working closely with her to develop a concept that perfectly encapsulates her unique spirit, and are so thrilled to finally bring this joyous and electrifying show to the stage."

Deadline said Once Upon a One More Time will fill the scheduling vacancy left by the Michael Jackson musical Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough. Producers canceled the show's pre-Broadway run in February in favor of a straight-to-Broadway debut in 2020.