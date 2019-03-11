British royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in a horse-drawn carriage in Windsor, England, on their wedding day on May 19, 2018. Pool Photo by Ray Tang/UPI | License Photo

British royal couple Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visit the Irish Famine Memorial in Dublin, Ireland, on July 11, 2018. File Photo by Aidan Crawley/EPA-EFE

March 11 (UPI) -- Britain's Kensington Palace has tweeted footage of Prince Harry and his pregnant wife Meghan Markle arriving for Monday's Commonwealth Day event, celebrating the diverse community of Canadians living in the United Kingdom.

When the couple got out of a car, Markle was wearing a long, green coat that did not conceal her growing baby bump. The royals were welcomed by a cheering crowd waving flags.

Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II issued a statement to mark the holiday, which recognizes the ties the United Kingdom has to members of the Commonwealth of Nations such as Canada, Australia, India, Nigeria, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

"Commonwealth Day has a special significance this year as we mark the 70th anniversary of the London Declaration, when nations of the Commonwealth agreed to move forward together as free and equal members. The vision and sense of connection that inspired the signatories has stood the test of time, and the Commonwealth continues to grow, adapting to address contemporary needs," the monarch said.

The queen and other members of the royal family are expected to attend a church service at Westminster Abbey Monday in honor of the occasion.

Markle, an American, was last week named the new vice president of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust.

"In her role as Vice President of QCT, the Duchess of Sussex will highlight our partnerships with young people across the Commonwealth, and in particular our work supporting women and girls," the trust said.