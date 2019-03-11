Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Gwyneth Paltrow discussed Goop and the misconception she's perfect in an interview with "Today." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- Gwyneth Paltrow says she's "constantly shed" her ego since founding Goop in 2008.

The 46-year-old actress and businessman discussed the lifestyle brand and the misconception she's perfect in an interview with Savannah Guthrie during Monday's episode of Today.

Paltrow said she's learned a lot about herself since initially launching Goop as a weekly e-mail newsletter. Goop has since expanded into e-commerce, fashion collaborations and other ventures, and was valued at $250 million in April 2018.

"I've had to sort of constantly shed my ego along the way because I had to come to terms with how much I didn't know, how much I had to learn," Paltrow said. "I made so many mistakes on the way to learning what I've learned."

Paltrow gives lifestyle and wellness advice through Goop, but said she doesn't consider herself perfect.

"Oh my God. Are you insane? I'm a mess," the star said. "That's been, actually, the opposite of my intention. I always feel like I'm very open about my learnings, my shortcomings, my mistakes."

"I think we're all in process, and we're all starting at different places," she explained. "I think I'm actually a person who tries to look for ways to really support people and offer solutions and ideas."

Paltrow also discussed her future in acting, saying she's focused on Goop but occasionally taking on certain projects.

"I've never said that I am quitting acting. What I say is Goop is my full-time passion and being the founder and CEO of Goop is what I do all day, every day," the actress said.

"Occasionally, when something is the right thing and it works out around my children and my Goop life, I'm able to participate," she added. "I think I'm just not focused on full-time acting right now."

Paltrow will star in the new Netflix series The Politician from producer Ryan Murphy. She will also reprise Pepper Potts in the Marvel movie Avengers: Endgame.