Famous birthdays for March 11: Terrence Howard, Alex Kingston

March 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.
They include:
-- Silent movie star Dorothy Gish in 1898
-- Bandleader Lawrence Welk in 1903
-- Former British Prime Minister Harold Wilson in 1916
-- Civil rights leader Ralph Abernathy in 1926
-- Media mogul Rupert Murdoch in 1931 (age 88)
-- Television newsman Sam Donaldson in 1934 (age 85)
-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia in 1936
-- Musician Bobby McFerrin in 1950 (age 69)
-- Filmmaker Jerry Zucker in 1950 (age 69)
-- Author Douglas Adams in 1952
-- Actor Alex Kingston in 1963 (age 56)
-- Director/producer Peter Berg in 1964 (age 55)
-- Actor John Barrowman in 1967 (age 52)
-- Singer Lisa Loeb in 1968 (age 51)
-- Actor Terrence Howard in 1969 (age 50)
-- Actor Johnny Knoxville in 1971 (age 48)
-- Musician Benji Madden (Good Charlotte) in 1979 (age 40)
-- Musician Joel Madden (Good Charlotte) in 1979 (age 40)
-- Actor Thora Birch in 1982 (age 37)
-- Actor Anton Yelchin in 1989