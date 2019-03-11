Danny DeVito (L) and Brett Haley attend the New York premiere of "The Hero" on June 7, 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- Dumbo star Danny DeVito is laughing off his recent fall.

The 74-year-old actor said in an interview with Extra published Sunday that he wasn't hurt during his onstage tumble at a press conference for the film.

"I'm in great shape, I am really good," he assured fans. "As I say to people, I am known to throw myself at the press and I did that day try to emulate Dumbo... but I didn't have my feather with me, did not fly."

DeVito, who voices Max Medici in Dumbo, was promoting the Disney live-action remake March 5 in Mexico City, Mexico, when he tripped on stage and took a hard fall.

"I just flew on that stage," the star recounted. "It was amazing -- I didn't get hurt at all."

"Here you are in Mexico, you are promoting the movie, I come onstage, i caught my foot on the top of the step. I knew I was going, I just went with it, surfed across the stage. It was like a flop," he said.

DeVito's rep, Stan Rosenfield, previously told USA Today the actor was "fine" after his fall.

Dumbo is inspired by the Helen Aberson story Disney previously adapted as a 1941 animated movie. The new film opens March 29 and co-stars Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Eva Green and Alan Arkin.