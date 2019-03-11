Chance the Rapper, Kirsten Corley enjoy California wedding gala

Chance the Rapper accepts the award for Best New Artist during the 17th annual BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 25, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- Musician Chance the Rapper and his longtime girlfriend Kirsten Corley exchanged wedding vows during the weekend.

People.com said the couple, who are the parents to 3-year-old daughter Kensli, celebrated their relationship with a formal affair Saturday at the Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach, Calif.

TMZ said the pair have been legally married since December, but waited until now to enjoy a big wedding with 150 family members and friends, such as Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Dave Chappelle, in attendance.

"The bride, Kirsten, wore a strapless white dress and Chance wore a white tux with a black bow tie. It was a romantic ceremony and a string quartet played as they entered. In the middle of the ceremony, their little daughter Kensli ran up and Chance picked her up and held her. It was very sweet and loving to watch," an eyewitness told E! News.

Chance the Rapper got down on one knee at a backyard family party last summer and proposed to Corley.

He and Corley started dating in 2013 and became parents in September 2015. They briefly separated in May 2016, then reconciled in January 2017.