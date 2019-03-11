'90210,' 'Days of Our Lives' actor Jed Allan dead at 84

March 11 (UPI) -- Television actor Jed Allan has died at the age of 84.

His son Rick Brown shared the news on Facebook Saturday.

"So sorry to post the very sad news of my father's passing tonight. He died peacefully and was surrounded by his family and loved so much by us and so many others. Thank you for all who are part of this wonderful tribute to my dad on Facebook," Brown wrote.

Allan was best known for his roles in the soap operas Love of Life, The Secret Storm, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, Santa Barbara, as well as the young-adult drama Beverly Hills 90210, Deadline.com noted.

His fellow soap star A. Martinez honored his longtime friend on Instagram Sunday.

"Jed was a pro's pro in every sense, and an inspired artist in the moments when the red lights came on -- he was fearless, and his work moved millions," Martinez said.

He added: "I first met him in the early seventies, when his son Mitch Brown and I were cast mates on the TV series, The Cowboys. With his effervescent wife Toby at his side, he quietly asked me to keep a watchful eye out for Mitch, as it was his first gig. Jed was already a star by then, and he was as warm and articulate and charming as anyone I'd ever met. A decade later, when he came to Santa Barbara, the show finally began to find its eventually glorious stride. I LOVED working with him, as did everyone else who got the chance."

"So sad to hear we've lost another 90210 castmate. I had the pleasure of working with Jed Allan from 94 to 99. He played Rush Sanders, Steve's father. Such a great guy to work with, he will be missed. #ripjedallan," actor Ian Ziering wrote on Instagram.

90210 icon Luke Perry died last week after suffering a massive stroke. He was 52.

